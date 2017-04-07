FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 7, 2017 / 3:59 AM / 4 months ago

Taiwan stocks, dollar fall as geopolitical risks rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TAIPEI, April 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Friday, in
line with some regional peers, as a U.S. missile strike in Syria
raised geopolitical risks and as a widely-awaited summit between
the leaders of the United States and China got underway.
    As of 0331 GMT, the main TAIEX index         fell 0.5
percent to 9,852.47, extending a 0.5 percent loss in the
previous session, while the local dollar weakened to a
three-week low against the U.S. currency. 
    The Taiwan dollar          softened T$0.09 to T$30.650 per
U.S. dollar after touching T$30.700 earlier in the session, its
weakest level since mid-March. 
    On the bourse, losses were broad based, with the electronics
subindex         falling 0.5 percent and the financials subindex
        losing 0.6 percent. 
    Among actively traded shares, large-cap electronics maker
Hon Hai Precision          , and Fubon Financial Holding
          were both off more than 1 percent. 
    U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he ordered
missile strikes against a Syrian airfield from which a deadly
chemical weapons attack was launched, declaring he acted in
America's "vital national security interest" against Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad.             
    Investors were already on edge as Trump met Chinese
President Xi Jinping at his Florida resort for talks on
flashpoints such as North Korea and China's huge trade surplus
with the United States.                 
    

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

