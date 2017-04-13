Taiwan stocks rise; TSMC, Hon Hai up

TAIPEI, April 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Thursday, paced by gains in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) ahead of its quarterly results.

The main TAIEX index was up 0.3 percent at 9,850.56 as of 0200 GMT, beating some regional bourses and recovering from a 0.2 percent drop in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 0.4 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.1 percent.

TSMC, the world's largest contract chip maker and a major Apple Inc supplier, climbed 0.3 percent. The company is set to report its first-quarter results and give guidance for the second quarter later in the day.

Hon Hai Precision, another major supplier to Apple, rose nearly 2 percent. Hon Hai made the second highest offer, of about 2 trillion yen, for Toshiba Corp's chip unit after Broadcom Ltd, a source briefed on the matter said on Thursday.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.175 to T$30.381 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)