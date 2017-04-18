FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks rise; transportation, construction indexes gain
April 18, 2017 / 4:55 AM / 4 months ago

Taiwan stocks rise; transportation, construction indexes gain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TAIPEI, April 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan shares rose slightly on
Tuesday buoyed by transportation and construction stocks, while
other regional markets retreated due to escalating geopolitical
tensions over North Korea.
    As of 0435 GMT, the main TAIEX index         was up 0.27
percent at 9,743.37, after closing down 0.2 percent in the
previous session.
    The transportation index         climbed as much as 1.18
percent, while the construction index         gained up to 1.05
percent.  
    On a more modest note, the electronics subindex         rose
as much as 0.72 percent, while the financial subindex        
declined as much as 0.65 percent.  
    Among actively traded shares, Formosa Plastics          ,
known for a variety of plastics products, rose as much as 0.7
percent. 
    The Taiwan dollar          weakened T$0.047 to stand at
T$30.397 to the U.S. dollar.
    Some analysts observed that as the Taiwan dollar ambled
along at the 30.350 horizon earlier on Tuesday, it seemed to
lack fundamental-based or risk-event triggers from external
markets.             

 (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

