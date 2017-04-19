FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks drop tracking Asian shares
April 19, 2017 / 1:32 AM / 4 months ago

Taiwan stocks drop tracking Asian shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    TAIPEI, April 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on
Wednesday, tracking modest losses in Asian shares, on a run of
disappointing U.S. economic data and doubts whether President
Donald Trump's administration will progress with tax cuts. 
    As of 0120 GMT, the main TAIEX index         was down 0.68
percent at 9,679.40, after closing up 0.3 percent in the
previous session.
    All subindexes were down early in the day, with the
electronics subindex         dropping as much as 0.7 percent,
while the financial subindex         slipping up to 0.6 percent.
 
    Among actively traded shares, Powertech Tech          , a
semiconductor assembly, packaging and testing company, declined
as much as 1.73 percent.   
    The Taiwan dollar          strengthened T$0.026 to stand at
T$30.380 to the U.S. dollar.
       

 (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

