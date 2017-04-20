FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks flat; electronics, financials see small gains
April 20, 2017 / 4:20 AM / 4 months ago

Taiwan stocks flat; electronics, financials see small gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    TAIPEI, April 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks were little
changed on Thursday, as electronics and financials held steady.
    The main TAIEX index         was flat at 9,638.76 points, as
of 0353 GMT, after closing down 1.1 percent on Wednesday.
    The electronics subindex         was up 0.1 percent, while
the financial subindex         added 0.3 percent. 
    The Taiwan dollar          softened T$0.005 to stand at
T$30.423 to the U.S. dollar, with investors watching if the rate
would touch the 30.50 intraday level.                

 (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

