Taiwan stocks flat; electronics, financials see small gains

TAIPEI, April 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks were little changed on Thursday, as electronics and financials held steady. The main TAIEX index was flat at 9,638.76 points, as of 0353 GMT, after closing down 1.1 percent on Wednesday. The electronics subindex was up 0.1 percent, while the financial subindex added 0.3 percent. The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.005 to stand at T$30.423 to the U.S. dollar, with investors watching if the rate would touch the 30.50 intraday level. (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)