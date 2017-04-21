FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 21, 2017 / 3:26 AM / 4 months ago

Taiwan stocks rise tracking regional markets; all sectors rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    TAIPEI, April 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Friday,
tracking gains in regional markets as investors bet on strong
earnings and tax reforms in the United States. 
    As of 0251 GMT, the main TAIEX index         was up 0.75
percent at 9,705.06, after closing down 0.1 percent on Thursday.
    All sectors rose with the semiconductor index         up
1.18 percent and the automobile index         0.77 percent
higher, both seeing the biggest gains.  
    Among actively traded stocks, Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co          , the world's largest contract
chipmaker and a major Apple Inc          supplier, was up 1.34
percent. 
    The electronics subindex         was up 0.98 percent and the
financial subindex         was 0.61 percent higher.     
    The Taiwan dollar          strengthened T$0.061 to stand at
T$30.347 per U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

