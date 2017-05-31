FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Taiwan stocks flat to weaker with regional markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 31, 2017 / 2:01 AM / 3 months ago

Taiwan stocks flat to weaker with regional markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TAIPEI, May 31 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks were flat to weaker
on Wednesday on caution with regional markets after a long
holiday with losses in big-cap technology stocks countering
early buying.
    The main TAIEX index         fell 0.1 percent to 10,096.67
as of 0142 GMT, after rising 0.1 percent to an early high of
10,116.13. The index has been testing 17-year highs above the
10,000 mark in recent sessions. 
    It closed down 0.1 percent on Friday. Taiwan's financial
markets were shut Monday and Tuesday for a public holiday.
    The electronics subindex         slipped 0.1 percent, while
the financials subindex         lost 0.5 percent.
    Big-capped tech shares TSMC           and Hon Hai Precision
          were down a respective 0.5 percent and 1 percent.
    However, container shipping firm Evergreen Marine          
was up 1.4 percent and display maker Innolux           was up
0.4 percent.
    The Taiwan dollar          firmed T$0.016 to T$30.106 per
U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.