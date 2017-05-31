Taiwan stocks flat to weaker with regional markets

TAIPEI, May 31 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks were flat to weaker on Wednesday on caution with regional markets after a long holiday with losses in big-cap technology stocks countering early buying. The main TAIEX index fell 0.1 percent to 10,096.67 as of 0142 GMT, after rising 0.1 percent to an early high of 10,116.13. The index has been testing 17-year highs above the 10,000 mark in recent sessions. It closed down 0.1 percent on Friday. Taiwan's financial markets were shut Monday and Tuesday for a public holiday. The electronics subindex slipped 0.1 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.5 percent. Big-capped tech shares TSMC and Hon Hai Precision were down a respective 0.5 percent and 1 percent. However, container shipping firm Evergreen Marine was up 1.4 percent and display maker Innolux was up 0.4 percent. The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.016 to T$30.106 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)