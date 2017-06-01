FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Taiwan stocks rise; electronics, semiconductor sectors lead gains
#Financials
June 1, 2017 / 4:47 AM / 3 months ago

Taiwan stocks rise; electronics, semiconductor sectors lead gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TAIPEI, June 1 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Thursday,
buoyed by modest gains in nearly all sectors, with the
electronics and semiconductor indexes climbing the most.   
    As of 0432 GMT, the main TAIEX index         was up 0.3
percent at 10,069.01, after closing down 0.6 percent on
Wednesday.
    The electronics subindex         climbed as much as 0.9
percent, while the transportation index         gained up to 0.8
percent. 
    The financial subindex         slipped up to 0.08 percent.  
   
    Among actively traded shares, Asustek Computer Inc
         , a computer hardware and electronics company, rose as
much as 1.23 percent. Realtek Semiconductor Corp          , a
semiconductor company, edged up by 1.5 percent. 
    Formosa Plastics Corp           climbed as much as 0.9
percent, despite being rocked by a dust explosion in the company
group's new steel plant in Vietnam earlier in the week. No
casualties occurred, the company said.              
     The Taiwan dollar          strengthened T$0.004 to stand at
T$30.098 to the U.S. dollar.   

 (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

