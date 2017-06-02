Taiwan stocks rise on gains in electronics, semiconductor shares

TAIPEI, June 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Friday, led by electronics and semiconductor shares, and in line with broader Asia as upbeat data on U.S. manufacturing and employment and buoyant European factory growth boosted investor optimism. The main TAIEX index rose 0.5 percent to 10,137.42 points as of 0132 GMT, after gaining 0.5 percent in the previous session. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.1 percent. The electronics subindex and semiconductor subindex rose 0.5 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively. The financial subindex was also up 0.4 percent. Among actively traded shares, Macronix , an integrated memory device maker, rose 3.6 percent. Winbond Electronics Corp , a semiconductor company and integrated circuit producer, rose 1.3 percent. The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.006 at T$30.111 against the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)