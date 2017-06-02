FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Taiwan stocks rise on gains in electronics, semiconductor shares
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2017 / 1:57 AM / 3 months ago

Taiwan stocks rise on gains in electronics, semiconductor shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TAIPEI, June 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Friday, led
by electronics and semiconductor shares, and in line with
broader Asia as upbeat data on U.S. manufacturing and employment
and buoyant European factory growth boosted investor optimism.
    The main TAIEX index         rose 0.5 percent to 10,137.42
points as of 0132 GMT, after gaining 0.5 percent in the previous
session. 
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                ticked up 0.1 percent.            
    The electronics subindex         and semiconductor subindex
        rose 0.5 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively. 
    The financial subindex         was also up 0.4 percent.   
    Among actively traded shares, Macronix          , an
integrated memory device maker, rose 3.6 percent. 
    Winbond Electronics Corp          , a semiconductor company
and integrated circuit producer, rose 1.3 percent.   
    The Taiwan dollar          firmed T$0.006 at T$30.111
against the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.