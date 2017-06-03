Taiwan stocks dip; TSMC, Cathay Fin down

TAIPEI, June 3 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks edged lower in a special session on Saturday as investor sentiment remained cautious after the market's climb last month to a 17-year high.

By 0133 GMT, the main TAIEX index was off 0.1 percent at 10,145.03 points.

The electronics subindex dipped 0.2 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.2 percent.

Among the most actively traded stocks, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's biggest contract chip maker, was off 0.5 percent.

Cathay Financial Holding, parent company of Taiwan's biggest life insurer, slipped 0.1 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.054 to T$30.063 per U.S. dollar.

Taiwan's financial markets were open on Saturday to make up for the Dragon Boat holidays earlier this week. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill)