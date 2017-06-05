FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks rise to new 17-year highs, buoyed by Wall St
June 5, 2017 / 4:08 AM / 2 months ago

Taiwan stocks rise to new 17-year highs, buoyed by Wall St

2 Min Read

    TAIPEI, June 5 (Reuters) - Reuters plans to drop daily
reports on Taiwan stocks and foreign investor activity. They
will be replaced with BUZZ items based on significant moves and
a monthly table on foreign investor tivity.
    Please send any queries to
[Ataipei.Newsroom@Allreleases.Net]

    Taiwan stocks rose on Monday after reaching fresh highs not
seen in 17 years by defying broader regional weakness to take
the lead from records set on major Wall Street indexes.  
    As of 0340 GMT, the main TAIEX index         rose 0.4
percent, to 10,198.83 points. Its session high so far of
10,210.37 is the index's best level since April 6, 2000,
when it posted an intraday high of 10,328.98.
    Taiwan stocks closed up 0.1 percent in a special trading
session on Saturday.
    Taiwan's tech-heavy index tends to follow U.S. tech shares
and on Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average       , the S&P
500        and the Nasdaq Composite         all rose to record
levels.             
    In Taiwan, the electronics subindex         rose 0.7
percent, while the financials subindex         lost 0.1 percent.
    The Taiwan dollar          firmed T$0.039 to T$30.088 per
U.S. dollar.  
    
    

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

