Taiwan stocks closed at a fresh 27-year high on Monday, boosted by plastics, automobile, and construction stocks. The main TAIEX index closed up 1.3 percent at 10,513.96 points after losing 0.2 percent in the previous session. Among actively traded shares, Nan Ya Plastics Corp rose 3 percent, while Formosa Petrochemical Corp climbed 5.1 percent. The Taiwan Dollar strengthened T$0.093 to T$30.307 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)