FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks rise after cbank cuts rate; T$ jumps
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 25, 2015 / 1:27 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks rise after cbank cuts rate; T$ jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks were up slightly on Friday after the central bank cut its benchmark interest rate for the first time since 2009 as the island’s export-driven economy faces headwinds from a China-led global economic slowdown.

As of 0120 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.3 percent to 8,147.66, after closing at 8,123.1 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex was up 0.25 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.5 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.251 to T$33.009 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.