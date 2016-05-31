FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks fall on profit-taking; in line with regional peers
#Financials
May 31, 2016 / 2:55 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks fall on profit-taking; in line with regional peers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 31 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Tuesday in line with losses in overseas markets and on profit-taking after the main index hit highs not seen since late April in the previous session.

Asian shares wobbled in early trade and were on track for a monthly loss.

As of 0230 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.4 percent, to 8,500.39, after closing up 0.9 percent in the previous session.

The electronics subindex fell 0.3 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.3 percent.

Among actively traded shares, Fubon Financial was down 0.8 percent, while chip packaging and test company ChipMOS was off 1.2 percent. Large-cap chipmaker TSMC was down 0.6 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.068 to T$32.612 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
