FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Taiwan stocks hit more than 1-month high; weak manufacturing may erode gains
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 1, 2016 / 3:36 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks hit more than 1-month high; weak manufacturing may erode gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 1 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Wednesday to hit more than one-month high during the session, but the gains may be short-lived as the outlook for the trade-reliant economy remains murky.

As of 0254 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.6 percent, to 8,587.98 points, after closing unchanged in the previous session.

The electronics subindex climbed 0.8 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.5 percent.

Manufacturing activity in May, as measured by the Nikkei/Markit PMI, deteriorated to a level not seen in seven months as new orders shrank. The latest data came after Taiwan cut its growth outlook for the economy for the third time last week.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.036 to T$32.594 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.