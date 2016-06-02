FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks fall on profit-taking
June 2, 2016 / 4:40 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks fall on profit-taking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Thursday as investors booked profit after recent gains while declines in overseas markets also weighed on sentiment.

The main TAIEX index was down 0.3 percent at 8,573.49 as of 0426 GMT, after closing 0.7 percent higher in the previous session.

The main index has risen around 6.8 percent since mid-May lows. It closed at its highest level in six weeks on Wednesday.

The electronics subindex fell 0.4 percent, while the financials subindex dropped 0.1 percent.

Among actively traded stocks, display maker AU Optronics was down 1.1 percent, while financial holding company CTBC Financial was off 0.3 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.012 to T$32.610 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
