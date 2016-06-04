FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Taiwan stocks edge down on weak U.S. job growth data; banks fall
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 4, 2016 / 3:01 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks edge down on weak U.S. job growth data; banks fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 4 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Saturday, tracking Wall Street lower on weak U.S. job growth data, paced by slides in banks and tech heavyweights.

As of 0243 GMT, the main TAIEX index slipped to 8,582 points, after closing at 8,587.36 points in the previous session.

Taiwan's financial market are open Saturday to make up trading for the Dragon Boat holiday next week.

The electronics subindex sank 0.1 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.4 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.13 to T$32.475 per U.S. dollar.

U.S. and European shares, the dollar, oil and bond yields all dived on Friday after data showed the slowest pace of U.S. job growth in more than five years, dashing expectations that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates in June. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.