a year ago
Taiwan stocks hit seven-week high; techs, banks up
June 7, 2016 / 4:30 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks hit seven-week high; techs, banks up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose to a near seven-week high on Tuesday, joining other bourses in gains, after Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen said the U.S. interest rate hikes are likely on the way but held back any reference to the timing.

As of 0406 GMT, the main TAIEX index gained 0.9 percent to 8,672.58 points, highest since April 20.

The electronics subindex climbed 1 percent, while the financials subindex rose 0.7 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.042 to T$32.360 per U.S. dollar.

Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

