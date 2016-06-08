FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks hit more than two-month high; TSMC up
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 8, 2016 / 1:56 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks hit more than two-month high; TSMC up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks hit a more than two-month high on Wednesday, paced by gains in TSMC after the world’s top contract chipmaker announced its dividend and company chairman said he maintains full year 2016 revenue, operating profit growth forecast given at the start of year.

As of 0135 GMT, the main TAIEX index gained as much as 0.9 percent to 8,753.46 points, its highest level since March 31.

TSMC climbed as much as 1.85 percent, extending from a gain of around 1 percent at the opening.

The electronics subindex rose as much as 1.1 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.5 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.119 to T$32.220 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.