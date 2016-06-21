FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks up tracking regional markets; export orders in line
June 21, 2016 / 2:20 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks up tracking regional markets; export orders in line

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday with gains in regional markets supporting buying at home even as export orders for May showed an expected fall.

As of 0156 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.6 percent to 8,675.02 points, after closing up 0.7 percent in the previous session.

The index last reached highs not seen in more than two months on June 8 when it closed around 8,715.

The electronics subindex rose 0.6 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.3 percent.

Export orders, in figures that came out after the market closed Monday, fell for the 14th straight month in May sealing bets the central bank would ease interest rates at its policy meeting next week for the fourth time since September 2015.

However, the 5.8 percent on-year fall last month was as expected. Tech shares posted gains with smartphone firm HTC up 3.4 percent while electronics maker Hon Hai gained 0.6 percent.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.009 to T$32.265 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
