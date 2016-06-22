FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks fall after 3 days of gains; caution ahead of UK referendum
June 22, 2016 / 2:30 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks fall after 3 days of gains; caution ahead of UK referendum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Wednesday on profit-taking after three sessions of gains and caution ahead of Britain's EU referendum later this week.

The main TAIEX index was down 0.3 percent at 8,661.93 as of 0207 GMT, after closing 0.7 percent higher in the previous session.

The electronics subindex fell 0.2 percent, while the financials subindex dropped 0.6 percent.

Among actively traded big-caps, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, the world's largest electronics manufacturer, rose 0.1 percent, while contract chipmaker TSMC was down 0.9 percent.

Hon Hai, which goes by the trade name of Foxconn, is holding its annual general meeting on Wednesday, an event where founder Terry Gou directly speaks to retail investors and answers their questions.

Gou said at the start of the meeting that world events would not seriously impact the firm's operations.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.033 to T$32.225 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
