Taiwan stocks down on profit-taking ahead of UK referendum

TAIPEI, June 23 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell Thursday on profit-taking and caution ahead of a key vote in the U.K. that has raised global market volatility.

British voters will vote in a referendum later in the session on whether to remain in the European Union.

As of 0219 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.5 percent at 8,670.25 points, after closing up 0.4 percent in the previous session at a two-and-a-half month high. Stocks have been on a steady rise for four consecutive sessions.

The electronics subindex sank 0.4 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.5 percent.

Taiwan's exposure to the U.K. is mainly in non-tech areas such as financial services. Taiwanese banks that have branches in London tend to deal with loan syndication business denominated in U.S. dollars, and their exposure to U.K. assets in a bank's overall portfolio is small.

First Financial Holding Co was down 0.3 percent, while Mega Financial was down 0.8 percent. Both operate branches in the U.K.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.058 to T$32.163 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sunil Nair)