a year ago
Taiwan stocks up tracking overseas markets, rate decision awaited
#Basic Materials
June 30, 2016 / 1:30 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks up tracking overseas markets, rate decision awaited

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Thursday, buoyed by gains in overseas markets, but all eyes were on the central bank's quarterly policy meeting later in the session, at which it is widely expected to cut interest rates.

Most economists polled by Reuters expect a fourth consecutive rate cut, bringing the discount rate to fresh six-year lows, as the central bank tries to shore up flagging growth. The decision will come after the market close.

As of 0116 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.1 percent at 8,597.86 points, after closing up 1 percent in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 0.2 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.1 percent.

Shares in Formosa Plastics Corp was up 0.4 percent.

The Taiwanese conglomerate, which majority owns a steel plant in Vietnam, has been suspected by Vietnamese media and the public of discharging toxic waste from a drainage pipe from the plant causing mass fish deaths, even though local authorities found no link to Formosa in preliminary studies.

The Vietnamese government is scheduled to hold a news conference later on Thursday to announce its findings.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.059 to T$32.284 per U.S. dollar.

Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
