Taiwan stocks rise after expected cbank rate cut

TAIPEI, July 1 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Friday, in line with regional markets, and on expectations of more easing ahead after the island’s central bank cut rates for the fourth consecutive time to shore up confidence in the flagging economy.

Taiwan’s central bank trimmed interest rates by 12.5 basis points on Thursday, as expected, saying fiscal stimulus and economic restructuring were also needed to revive the economy, with economists looking for more easing ahead.

The trade-reliant economy has been hit by falling exports and the added uncertainty over Britain’s vote to leave the EU, and how the fallout trickles down to end demand for tech goods could hurt export orders in the month’s ahead for Taiwanese manufacturers.

As of 0218 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.7 percent to 8,724.87, after closing 0.9 percent higher in the previous session.

The index is on track to gain nearly 3 percent on the week.

The electronics subindex rose 0.8 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.5 percent.

Shares in companies of the industrial conglomerate Formosa Plastics were mixed after the Vietnamese government said on Thursday the steel unit of the group caused one of the biggest environmental disasters to hit the Southeast Asian nation.

Shares in flagship Formosa Plastics Corp were down 0.1 percent, while Nan Ya Plastics Corp rose 0.3 percent.

Formosa Petrochemical Corp gained 1.1 percent, while Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp was up 0.1 percent. China Steel Corp, another Taiwanese owner of the Vietnamese steel plant, were down 0.5 percent.

Meanwhile, acoustic maker Merry Electronics fell more than 5 percent after the Taiwan regulator rejected its China investment plan.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.107 to T$32.179 per U.S. dollar.