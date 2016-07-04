FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks hit 3-month high on bargain hunting
July 4, 2016 / 3:56 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks hit 3-month high on bargain hunting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 4 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Monday in line with regional gains with investors bargain-hunting to push the domestic bourse to new highs not seen since before Brexit battered confidence late last month.

As of 0327 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.2 percent to 8,756.94, after closing up 0.8 percent in the previous session at a three-month high. The index hit a high of 8782.38 earlier, its highest since March 31.

The electronics subindex rose 0.4 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.2 percent.

Among actively traded shares, big-capped electronics maker Hon Hai was 0.9 percent higher, while chip designer MediaTek was nearly 4 percent ahead.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.026 to T$32.192 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

