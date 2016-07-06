FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks shed more than 1 pct, down with regional bourses
July 6, 2016 / 3:25 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks shed more than 1 pct, down with regional bourses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Wednesday, shedding recent gains that took the index to more than three-month highs as regional markets also declined.

As of 0310 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 1.5 percent, to 8,589.88 points, after closing down 0.5 percent in the previous session, which snapped a five-session winning streak.

The losses were broad based as all major sub-sectors were down.

The electronics subindex sank 1.5 percent, while the financials subindex lost 1.4 percent. The transport subindex was down 1.5 percent and the plastics subindex dropped 2.5 percent.

Index heavyweight contract chipmaker TSMC was down 2.1 percent.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.103 to T$32.385 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
