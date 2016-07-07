Taiwan stocks rise, in line with some other markets

TAIPEI, July 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Thursday, tracking gains in some overseas markets, but confidence was thin on continued concerns about Brexit's possible impact on trade with Europe and the world.

As of 0336 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.7 percent, to 8,633.65 points. It fell 1.6 percent on Wednesday.

The electronics subindex rose 1.0 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.1 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.103 to T$32.304 per U.S. dollar.

Taiwan is bracing for a strong typhoon, Nepartak, due to make landfall Friday.

Weather authorities estimate it will hit Taiwan's east coast just after midnight and cross the island, packing winds of over 120 miles (190 km) per hour.

The government could later on Thursday issue typhoon closure advisories affecting financial markets for Friday.

Taiwan is due to issue export data for June on Friday and a Reuters poll has forecast a 17th month of contraction. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)