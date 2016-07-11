FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks jump to over 3-month high; techs, banks rise
July 11, 2016 / 2:06 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks jump to over 3-month high; techs, banks rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 11 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose 1.8 percent
to a more than three-month high on Monday, along with other
regional bourses as market sentiment was bolstered by upbeat
U.S. jobs data. 
    As of 0159 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 1.5
percent at 8,770.63, after earlier rising as much as 1.79
percent to its highest since March 31.
    Electronics shares and financial shares were
up 2.1 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively. 
    The Taiwan dollar firmed by T$0.074 to T$32.232 to
the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

