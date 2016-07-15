FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks hit 1-yr high; currency jumps to highest since Aug 2015
July 15, 2016 / 2:51 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks hit 1-yr high; currency jumps to highest since Aug 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose to a one-year high on Friday as investor sentiment was bolstered by record highs on Wall Street..

As of 0214 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.8 percent at 8,937.05, a level not seen since July 2015.

The electronics subindex rose 0.8 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.8 percent.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) , the world’s top contract chip maker, traded nearly flat. The company cut its estimate for 2016 global smartphone shipments for the second time this year, as slowing demand for high-end handsets gnaws away at a major driver of tech sector growth.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.133 to T$31.940 per U.S. dollar, its strongest level since August 2015. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

