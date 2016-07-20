FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CORRECTED-Taiwan stocks down on profit taking, brace for export orders
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
July 20, 2016 / 4:10 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Taiwan stocks down on profit taking, brace for export orders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to read export order data is for June)

TAIPEI, July 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Wednesday as losses in overseas markets prompted local investors to take profits on recent gains.

The main TAIEX index was down 0.5 percent to 8,991.03 points as of 0356 GMT, after closing at a fresh one-year high in the previous session and rising for the seventh session in a row.

The gains have been supported by foreign investors.

But export orders due after the market close could prompt a further share retreat if weak demand persists.

Orders for Taiwan's exports in June probably contracted for the 15th straight month, as sluggish global demand continued to hit the island's technology products, a Reuters poll showed.

The electronics subindex sank 0.6 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.8 percent.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.015 to T$32.006 per U.S. dollar.

Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.