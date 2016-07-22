Taiwan stocks fall in line with overseas markets; display makers down

TAIPEI, July 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Friday after hitting a more than one-year high in the previous session, tracking losses in overseas markets.

The main TAIEX index was down 0.4 percent at 9,019.87 as of 0133 GMT, after closing 0.5 percent higher in the previous session.

The electronics subindex sank 0.5 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.6 percent.

Among actively traded stocks, display makers Innolux Corp was off 0.8 percent and AU Optronics Corp retreated 2.4 percent.

Taiwan's export orders from China, in data issued earlier this week, showed slippage in June, hurt by weaker demand for displays.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.019 to T$32.079 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)