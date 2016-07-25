Taiwan stocks retreat from over 1-year high; TSMC down

TAIPEI, July 25 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks retreated from more-than-one-year highs on Monday as investors took profits on recent winners such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC).

As of 0258 GMT, the main index fell 0.6 percent at 8,954.58 points. It reached as high as 9,085.91 earlier in the session, an intraday level not seen since July 2015.

The electronics subindex and the financial sub-index were both down about 0.7 percent. TSMC, the world's top contract chip maker, was off nearly 1 percent.