a year ago
Taiwan stocks fall; techs, banks down
July 26, 2016 / 2:36 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks fall; techs, banks down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Tuesday in cautious trading, paced by declines in electronics and financial shares.

As of 0216 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.2 percent to 8,974.56, easing from a more-than one-year intraday high on Monday.

It ended at 8,991.67 points in the previous session.

The electronics subindex fell 0.1 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.3 percent.

Shares of Hon Hai Precision slipped 0.2 percent, while Cathay Financial Holdings dipped 0.4 percent.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.03 to T$32.170 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
