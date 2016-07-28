Taiwan stocks fall; TSMC edges up

TAIPEI, July 28 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Thursday, tracking slides in some other Asian bourses even as the U.S. Federal Reserve provided a positive assessment of the world's largest economy and lifted risk sentiment.

China's Shanghai Composite index dipped 0.5 percent, while Japan's Nikkei was off 0.7 percent.

Asian stocks however edged up, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rising 0.2 percent after briefly climbing to its highest level since August 2015.

The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday but said near-term risks to the U.S. economic outlook had diminished.

While Fed policymakers said they continued to closely monitor inflation data and global economic and financial developments, they indicated less worry about possible shocks that could push the economy off course.

As of 0302 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.1 percent, to 9,059.19, after closing at 9,063.39 in the previous session.

It was trading in a tight range early on Thursday.

Taiwan's electronics subindex fell 0.1 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.3 percent.

Among the most actively traded, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's top contract chip maker, inched up 0.3 percent.

Flat panel maker AU Optronics rose 2 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.097 to T$31.971 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)