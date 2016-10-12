FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Taiwan stocks edge higher led by techs, financials
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 12, 2016 / 4:35 AM / 10 months ago

Taiwan stocks edge higher led by techs, financials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks were slightly up on Wednesday, but mostly consolidating on a lack of strong leads, led by technology and financial shares.

As of 0424 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.3 percent at 9,244.99 points, after closing down 0.5 percent in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 0.5 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.7 percent.

Big-cap chipmaker TSMC was up 0.8 percent, ahead of its third-quarter earnings on Thursday, which some analysts expect will hit a record quarterly high on supply of processors and chips for Apple Inc's latest smartphones.

Memory chipmaker Inotera's shares were nearly 1 percent higher, after it said Micron Technology's deal to buy full control of its Taiwanese joint venture at T$30 a share was going forward with Inotera's last trading date and delisting to happen at the end of November.

The Taiwan dollar eased T$0.003 to T$31.616 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.