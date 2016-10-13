FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Taiwan stocks slip ahead of earnings, views by key tech shares
#Market News
October 13, 2016 / 3:35 AM / 10 months ago

Taiwan stocks slip ahead of earnings, views by key tech shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks were down on
Thursday, tracking weak overseas markets and on caution ahead of
statements later in the day on earnings and the outlook from key
tech firms. 
    As of 0317 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.5
percent, to 9,208.10 points. It closed up 0.4 percent in the
previous session. 
    The electronics subindex sank 0.6 percent, while the
financials subindex lost 0.8 percent. 
    Contract chipmaker TSMC is due to issue its
outlook for the fourth quarter after the market closes and is
also expected to post a record high quarterly profit for the
third quarter, analysts said. 
    Meanwhile, camera lens maker Largan is also due to
issue its third quarter results after the market closes. 
    Both companies supply tech components used in the iPhone 7
and analysts will be listening for clues about demand strength
for Apple Inc's newest smartphones from the two
suppliers. 
    Shares in TSMC and Largan were each trading over 1 percent
lower.
    The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.086 to T$31.715 per
U.S. dollar.  

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
