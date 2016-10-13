Taiwan stocks slip ahead of earnings, views by key tech shares

TAIPEI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks were down on Thursday, tracking weak overseas markets and on caution ahead of statements later in the day on earnings and the outlook from key tech firms. As of 0317 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.5 percent, to 9,208.10 points. It closed up 0.4 percent in the previous session. The electronics subindex sank 0.6 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.8 percent. Contract chipmaker TSMC is due to issue its outlook for the fourth quarter after the market closes and is also expected to post a record high quarterly profit for the third quarter, analysts said. Meanwhile, camera lens maker Largan is also due to issue its third quarter results after the market closes. Both companies supply tech components used in the iPhone 7 and analysts will be listening for clues about demand strength for Apple Inc's newest smartphones from the two suppliers. Shares in TSMC and Largan were each trading over 1 percent lower. The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.086 to T$31.715 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)