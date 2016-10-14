Taiwan stocks down on profit-taking; technology stocks drag

TAIPEI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan shares fell on Friday, dragged down by technology stocks including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), as investors booked profits after the chipmaker reported earnings. As of 0232 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.4 percent to 9,183.38 points, after closing down 0.4 percent in the previous session. TSMC shares were off 0.3 percent mainly on profit-taking as the shares had risen about 30 percent since May. The world's largest contract chipmaker, which supplies chips used in Apple Inc's iPhone 7, raised its revenue forecast for this year after reporting quarterly records in net profit and revenue for the third quarter. The electronics subindex sank 0.5 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.1 percent. The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.08 to T$31.680 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)