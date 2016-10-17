FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2016 / 3:51 AM / 10 months ago

Taiwan stocks extend losses on foreign selling; TSMC dips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Monday on continued selling by foreign investors, and weighed down by heavyweights such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co .

As of 0342 GMT, the main TAIEX index dropped 0.01 percent to 9,163.21, after closing down 0.6 percent in the previous session.

The electronics subindex climbed as much as 0.3 percent, while the financials subindex fell as much as 0.5 percent.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's biggest contract chipmaker and one of foreign investors' most-traded shares this year, was off nearly 1 percent. Foreign investors posted a net sell of Taiwan stocks on Friday.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.123 to T$31.795 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
