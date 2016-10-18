FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2016 / 4:45 AM / 10 months ago

Taiwan stocks rise with other regional bourses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday in line with other Asian markets, but the gains may be short-lived due to continued selling by foreign investors.

As of 0424 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.2 percent at 9,194.77, after closing 0.1 percent higher at 9,176.22 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex stayed flat, while the financials subindex gained as much as 0.4 percent.

Foreign investors were net sellers of Taiwan stocks for a third straight session on Monday.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.055 to T$31.715 per U.S. dollar.

Asian stocks gained on Tuesday on a rebound in oil prices and the dollar consolidated recent gains, although underlying risk appetite was cautious on concerns over capital outflows and weak data, especially from China. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

