FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Taiwan stocks hit over 15-month high; TSMC leads
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 20, 2016 / 3:36 AM / 10 months ago

Taiwan stocks hit over 15-month high; TSMC leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks hit their highest in more than 15 months on Thursday aided by foreign investor buying in heavyweights such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC).

As of 0304 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.4 percent at 9,322.19, highest since July 7, 2015.

The electronics subindex climbed as much as 0.03 percent, while the financials subindex gained as much as 0.2 percent.

TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker and one of the most traded shares by foreign investors this year, was up 0.3 percent.

(For a table of foreign trading in Taiwan stocks, please double click )

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.002 to T$31.516 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.