in 10 months
REFILE-Taiwan shares rise on improving economic data, testing fresh highs
October 25, 2016 / 4:10 AM / in 10 months

REFILE-Taiwan shares rise on improving economic data, testing fresh highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds missing word to headline)
    TAIPEI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday
testing new highs not seen in over a year, bolstered by upbeat
data showing improving economic activity. 
    As of 0406 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.7
percent, to 9,386 points, after settling up 0.2 percent in
the previous session to a fresh closing high not seen since July
2015. 
    Foreign investors have been net buyers as a whole this
month so far in the local bourse. 
    On Monday, government-issued data showed the jobless rate in
September fell to its lowest level since March while industrial
output last month grew on-year for the second month running.
  
    The electronics subindex rose 0.7 percent, while the
financials subindex gained 0.3 percent. 
    The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.052 to T$31.631 per
U.S. dollar.  
    
    

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu)

