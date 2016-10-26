FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks down on technical selling, Apple suppliers weak
October 26, 2016 / 2:55 AM / in a year

Taiwan stocks down on technical selling, Apple suppliers weak

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Wednesday
as technical selling near the key 9,400 level drove trading
after shares in benchmark Taiwanese technology suppliers reacted
weakly to Apple Inc's earnings.
    As of 0245 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.2
percent at 9,365.82 points, with soft overseas markets also
underpinning early selling. 
    On Tuesday, the index ended up 0.7 percent at 9,385.65
points, its highest close since late June 2015.
    The electronics subindex sank 0.3 percent, while the
financials subindex lost 0.2 percent. 
    Apple on Tuesday slightly missed on fiscal fourth-quarter
revenue and a projection of gross profit margins a touch behind
analyst targets reflected broader concerns that Apple may have
lost its tech superiority, even with the refreshed iPhone 7.
 
    Shares in Hon Hai Precision, a major assembler for
the new smartphones, was up 0.1 percent after trading down
earlier, while those of TSMC, which supplies chips
for the iPhone 7 models, were down around 1 percent.      
    The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.054 to T$31.562 per
U.S. dollar.  
    

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sunil Nair)

