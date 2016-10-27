FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks down tracking overseas markets, ahead of GDP data
#Financials
October 27, 2016 / 3:41 AM / in a year

Taiwan stocks down tracking overseas markets, ahead of GDP data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks declined on
Thursday, tracking falls in overseas markets led by broad-based
losses, while some investors locked in profits from recent
gains. 
    As of 0331 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.6
percent at 9,315.21, after finishing down 0.3 percent in
the previous session. 
    The electronics subindex dipped as much as 0.7
percent, while the financials subindex lost as much as
0.2 percent. 
    Foreign investors, while being net buyers in the share
market this month so far, have see-sawed in buying and selling
on a net basis this week. 
    Taiwan's economy is expected to have expanded 1.8 percent
year-on-year in the third quarter, according to a Reuters poll,
more than double the 0.7 percent growth clocked in the second
quarter. The data is due early Friday. 
    The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.092 to T$31.650 per
U.S. dollar.        

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

