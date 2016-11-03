Taiwan stocks hit near 3-wk low, track regional markets

TAIPEI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks hit their lowest in almost three weeks on Thursday, tracking declines on Wall Street and some regional bourses, with technology and bank shares leading the losses.

As of 0441 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.4 percent to 9,098.44, after dropping to as low as 9,080 earlier in the session, its lowest since Oct. 17.

The electronics subindex fell 0.5 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.4 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.1 to T$31.464 per U.S. dollar.

Asia shares joined the U.S. dollar on the defensive on Thursday as the nail-biting U.S. presidential race saw the S&P 500 suffer its longest losing streak in five years as investors sailed to safer harbours. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)