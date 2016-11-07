Taiwan stocks higher in technical rebound, tracking Asian markets

TAIPEI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Monday in a technical rebound, as Asian peers climbed after the FBI cleared Democrat Hillary Clinton in its latest email review, but caution prevailed ahead of the U.S. presidential election. The FBI said on Sunday it stood by its earlier finding that no criminal charges were warranted against Clinton for using a private email server for government work, lifting a cloud over the presidential contender seen as a candidate of the status quo. The initial results of the Tuesday voting in the U.S. race is expected to begin rolling in Wednesday morning Asia time. The main TAIEX index rose 0.9 percent to 9,151.35 points, as of 0136 GMT. It closed marginally higher on Friday after falling for four sessions in a row last week. The electronics subindex rose 1.0 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.4 percent. Among actively traded shares, display maker Hannstar Display Corp was up 4 percent and technology component maker Qisda Corp was up over 1 percent. The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.024 to T$31.449 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)