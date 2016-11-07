FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Taiwan stocks higher in technical rebound, tracking Asian markets
November 7, 2016 / 1:56 AM / 10 months ago

Taiwan stocks higher in technical rebound, tracking Asian markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Monday in a
technical rebound, as Asian peers climbed after the FBI cleared
Democrat Hillary Clinton in its latest email review, but caution
prevailed ahead of the U.S. presidential election.
    The FBI said on Sunday it stood by its earlier finding that
no criminal charges were warranted against Clinton for using a
private email server for government work, lifting a cloud over
the presidential contender seen as a candidate of the status
quo. 
    The initial results of the Tuesday voting in the U.S. race
is expected to begin rolling in Wednesday morning Asia time. 
    The main TAIEX index rose 0.9 percent to 9,151.35
points, as of 0136 GMT. It closed marginally higher on Friday
after falling for four sessions in a row last week.
    The electronics subindex rose 1.0 percent, while the
financials subindex gained 0.4 percent. 
    Among actively traded shares, display maker Hannstar Display
Corp was up 4 percent and technology component maker
Qisda Corp was up over 1 percent. 
    The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.024 to T$31.449 per
U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
