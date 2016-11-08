FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Taiwan stocks flat on caution ahead of U.S. presidential vote
November 8, 2016 / 2:01 AM / 10 months ago

Taiwan stocks flat on caution ahead of U.S. presidential vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks were largely flat on
Tuesday, after rallying in the previous session, as investors
exercised caution ahead of  the U.S. presidential race.
 
    The initial results of the Tuesday voting in the U.S.
election is expected to begin rolling in Wednesday morning Asia
time.
    Back home, Taiwan's exports in October jumped at its fastest
pace in two years, powered by Apple Inc's latest
smartphones. 
    The main TAIEX index rose 0.1 percent to 9,202.79
points, as of 0138 GMT, after closing up 1.3 percent in the
previous session.
    The electronics subindex stayed flat, while the
financials subindex gained 0.3 percent. 
    Big-capped chipmaker TSMC was flat, while
electronics maker Hon Hai, another heavyweight, was
down 0.5 percent. 
    The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.015 to T$31.504 per
U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

