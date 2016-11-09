FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Taiwan stocks drop sharply as U.S. election uncertainty drive selling
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 9, 2016 / 4:02 AM / 10 months ago

Taiwan stocks drop sharply as U.S. election uncertainty drive selling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks dropped sharply in
mid-morning trade on Wednesday to over one-month lows, reversing
a positive start, as the U.S. presidential election remained too
close to call and exit polls gave narrow lead to Republican
Donald Trump.
    The main TAIEX index fell 2.0 percent to 9,035.37
points as of 0249 GMT, lowest since mid-September, after closing
up 0.3 percent in the previous session. 
    The electronics subindex dropped 2.0 percent, while
the financials subindex lost 1.5 percent. 
    Among heavyweights, TSMC and Hon Hai,
global technology leaders with business in the United States,
were off 1.8 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.  
    The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.012 to T$31.519 per
U.S. dollar.  
    
    For more coverage on markets, please see GLOBAL-MARKETS/
    Further coverage: 
    

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.