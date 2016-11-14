FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Taiwan stocks hit 4-mth lows on foreign sell-off; Hon Hai down
November 14, 2016 / 2:10 AM / 9 months ago

Taiwan stocks hit 4-mth lows on foreign sell-off; Hon Hai down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks hit a four-month low on Monday, trailing other regional bourses, amid investor concerns higher U.S. interest rates under incoming President Donald Trump will spark capital outflows from Taiwan and the rest of Asia.

The main TAIEX index fell 0.82 percent to 8,883.93 as of 0205 GMT, its lowest intraday level since mid-July.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.114 to T$31.915 per U.S. dollar.

The main stock index lost 3 percent in the past three session to Friday, weighed by massive selloff by foreign investors.

(For a table of foreign investors' trading of Taiwan shares, double click )

The electronics subindex sank 0.9 percent on Monday, while the financials subindex lost 0.1 percent.

Among the most actively traded, Hon Hai Precision Industry , the world's biggest electronics components maker, was off 0.5 percent.

Hon Hai reported an 8.6 percent drop in third-quarter net profit, its fourth straight quarterly fall, due to losses from Japanese electronics maker Sharp which it acquired earlier this year.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.114 to T$31.915 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
