9 months ago
Taiwan stocks edge up; techs rebound
#Market News
November 15, 2016 / 3:15 AM / 9 months ago

Taiwan stocks edge up; techs rebound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan shares rose after two sessions of losses as investors snapped up beaten-down stocks such as smartphone maker HTC Corp.

The main TAIEX index rose 0.2 percent to 8,958.11 points, as of 0253 GMT. It had hit a four-month low during trade in the previous session.

The index had posted losses in the last two sessions amid investor concerns that higher U.S. interest rates under incoming President Donald Trump will spark capital outflows from Taiwan and the rest of Asia.

The electronics subindex rose 0.1 percent on Tuesday, but the financials subindex lost 0.1 percent.

HTC jumped 2.1 percent, while Largan Precision, a component supplier to Apple Inc, gained 0.8 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.063 to T$31.886 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
