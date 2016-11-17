FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Taiwan stocks rise; TSMC, Hon Hai track Apple shares higher
November 17, 2016 / 4:15 AM / 9 months ago

Taiwan stocks rise; TSMC, Hon Hai track Apple shares higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Thursday, led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and other Apple Inc suppliers after Apple shares gained more than 2 percent in U.S. trading on Wednesday.

As of 0353 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.3 percent to 8,984.69 points, after closing higher at 8,962.22 points in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 0.4 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.1 percent.

TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker, rose 0.6 percent. Hon Hai Precision Industry jumped 1.4 percent. Apple and other tech stocks showed signs of a revival after Donald's Trump election victory a week ago.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.042 to T$31.890 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sunil Nair)

